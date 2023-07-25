Hayden Fire south of Salmon, Idaho grows to 9,660 acres

MISSOULA - A wildfire burning south of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 9,660 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The Hayden Fire is located in the Lemhi Range, 18 miles west of Leadore, Idaho.

The blaze is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce and subalpine fir containing dead and downed trees.

Fire managers report that activity was moderated by lower temperatures, increased cloud cover and higher relative humidities than previous days.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department — in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 — has pre-identified evacuation zones.

A community meeting to discuss the Hayden Fire is planned for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Leadore.

The fire was first detected on July 19, 2023, and remains 0% contained. There are 395 people assigned to the fire.

Road and trail closures remain in effect in the area of the Hayden Fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.