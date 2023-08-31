Heinrude community evacuation lifted at Tin Soldier Fire

SWAN LAKE - Little change is being reported on the Tin Soldier Fire burning 17 miles east of Swan Lake.

The blaze is holding at 8,165 acres with containment increasing to 94% as of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

The evacuation issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community has been lifted.

With a forest area closure still in place, residents will need to contact the Hungry Horse Ranger Station at 406-387-3800 to make arrangements to access their properties.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to all public access.

There are 80 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.