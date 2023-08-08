Hungry Horse Reservoir closed due to fire activity

HUNGRY HORSE - The Hungry Horse Reservoir is a large body of water and a popular spot for summer recreation.

But it is now closed because of several wildfires burning in the Flathead National Forest.

The east and west side roads around Hungry Horse Reservoir are closed as firefighting efforts continue across Flathead National Forest lands.

“There’s a fire on Doris Mountain to the west of us right now, the Tin Solder Complex Fire is on the southeast end of this reservoir and the Ridge Fire is over on the east side of the reservoir,” said Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 9 Public Information Officer Max Rebholz.

Rebholz said the reservoir is closed to protect public and firefighter safety.

“So, helicopters can pull water out of the reservoir here, also maybe the use of aircraft like scoopers can come by and scoop water out of the reservoir and help with the suppression efforts.”

Rebholz said crews are using full suppression efforts on the Ridge Fire which is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

“Expecting a warmer and drier trend occurring this weekend, that might increase fire activity, might increase smoke here for the communities of Hungry Horse, Coram, Martin City and West Glacier.”

He said there’s no timetable for the reservoir reopening.

“That will likely be lifted once these fires are contained, and we feel that we can lift it and it wouldn’t impact firefighter and public safety.”

