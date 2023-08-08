Hungry Horse Reservoir closed due to wildfire activity

KALISPELL - The Hungry Horse Reservoir is closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

The closure took effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. 2023, as firefighting efforts continue on the Ridge Fire, the Tin Soldier Complex, and other fires in the area.

The Flathead National Forest reports the closure is in place to provide for public and firefighter safety noting that the Hungry Horse Reservoir is a very large and popular area that has "limited emergency egress and fire is now on three sides."

The closure includes all roads, trails, and recreation sites in the area. The waters of Hungry Horse Reservoir and all islands are closed from Hungry Horse Dam to the Spotted Bear District boundary.

Forest Service Road 895 will remain open approximately 800 feet south of the west abutment of Hungry Horse Dam to allow for traffic flow.

Law enforcement is checking the area to make sure that ll visitors are aware of the closure and are able to leave the area.

Additionally, signs indicating the closure have been posted at access points and trailheads.

Previous Area Closures Still in Effect:

Tin Soldier Complex Closure Order 01-10-04-23-13

The closure area encompasses the southern portion of the Hungry Horse Reservoir from the Jewel Basin Hiking Area boundary west of the reservoir to the mountain ridgeline from Prospector Mountain along the Great Bear and Bob Marshall Wilderness boundaries to Inspiration Point. The waters of Hungry Horse Reservoir within this boundary are included in the closure area.

All roads and trails within the closure are closed to the public, including two additional trails:



NFS Trail #7 (Alpine 7) from the junction with NFS Trail #10 (Six Mile Trail), south to the Junction with NFS Trail #31(Napa Point Trail).

Spotted Bear River Trail #2 from the Wilderness Boundary to its junction with NFS Trail #173 (Pentagon Creek).

NFS Trail #64 and NFS Road 895F are not part of the closure and remain open.

A map of the described area is here.

Stadium Creek Closure Order 01-10-04-23-15:

The closed area encompasses Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, including Feather, Inspiration, Gorge, Canyon Trickle, and Stadium Creeks. All roads and trails within the closure are closed to the public.

The closure includes:

- NFS Trail #105

- NFS Trail # 107

- NFS Trail #218

A map of the described area is here.

Stage II Fire Restrictions remain in effect across the Flathead National Forest, the Kootenai National Forest, Glacier National Park, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation - Northwestern Land Office, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1, and Lake, Lincoln, Flathead and Sanders counties.