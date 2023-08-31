Hungry Horse Reservoir East Side Road set to reopen

KALISPELL - The east side road of Hungry Horse Reservoir is scheduled to reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Public travel will once again be allowed along the entire east shore to Spotted Bear Ranger Station. Additionally, the Hungry Horse Reservoir will be open for boating and the east shore and islands are open to dispersed camping.

The west side road will be open to the Doris Point Boat Launch which will allow watercraft access to the reservoir from that popular site. The road will remain closed south of the Doris Point Boat Launch due to the Tin Soldier and Doris Point fires.

An area closure for the Ridge Fire is also still in effect and includes the Desert Mountain Road and Emery Creek Road. However, Emery Bay Campground will be open and available for reservations.

Flathead National Forest officials say that recent cooler and wetter weather has significantly reduced fire activity. However, the rain was not a season-ending event and areas within the fire perimeters are still hazardous.

Firefighting efforts continue within the fire areas and the closures are in place to provide for public and firefighter safety.

“I am excited to allow public access back into the Hungry Horse Reservoir for Labor Day weekend. I always need to prioritize firefighter and public safety above recreation demands and as the weather changes, I am hopeful we will be able to open up the West Side Road in the near future. It is very important to me and we will open areas as soon as conditions are safe.” says Rob Davies, Hungry Horse District Ranger.

Stage II Fire Restrictions ended at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday for the Flathead National Forest. While there are now no fire restrictions in place for the Flathead National Forest, people are asked not to leave campfires unattended and to ensure they are dead out before leaving.

Revised Area Closures Still in Effect

