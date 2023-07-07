Watch Now
Kootenai National Forest moves to 'very high' fire danger

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 07, 2023
LIBBY - The Kootenai National Forest has raised the fire danger to "very high."

A social media post states the decision was made "due to dry conditions, low humidity, and wind combined with fireworks, campfires and lightning."

Forest officials report that there have been 18 new fire starts over the past week, all of which crews were able to manage.

People are asked to use caution, ensure campfires are completely extinguished, keep chains tight, and to smoke and park in barren spots to avoid dry, grassy areas.

Click here for additional fire information.

