Kootenai National Forest wildfires update

Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 15, 2022
LIBBY - Officials with the Kootenai National Forest report six new fires sparked over the weekend.

  • Sutton Fire – The lightning-caused fire is 50-to-75 acres. A Type 3 Incident Management Team will be taking the fire over on Monday. It is burning in heavy timber. Multiple air resources, crews and a dozer are working the fire. More equipment has been ordered.
    • Road/Trail Closure - Due to fire and equipment activity from the Sutton Fire a section of NFS Road 494 and a section of the Lydia/Pinkham Trail 800 are closed for public safety.
  • East Sunday fire – The lightning-caused fire is at three acres. It is being managed by a Type 4 IC with local resources on scene. It is burning in heavy spruce and alpine fir. They are currently putting dozer line around the fire.
  • Sunday Mountain Fire – The lightning-caused has burned a ½ acre. It is being managed by a Type 5 IC with local resources on scene. It is burning in grass and brush. The fire is currently lined and secured, and they are continuing to mop up.
  • Lost Horse Fire – The lightning-caused fire burned a ¼ acre and has been put out.
  • Mill Spring Road Fire – This was a small vehicle fire. The Eureka Volunteer Fire Department at the US Forest Service responded. The fire is out.
  • Mill Springs Fire – This was a 1/10-acre human-caused fire. The Eureka Volunteer Fire Department and the US Forest Service responded. The fire is out.

There are currently no fire restrictions but remember to use caution when having a campfire and make sure it is completely extinguished before you leave it.

