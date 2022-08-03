Watch Now
Lake County Stage II Fire Restrictions Declaration issued

Posted at 6:25 PM, Aug 02, 2022
Lake county board of commissioners have issued a Stage II Fire Restrictions declaration Tuesday afternoon.

This declaration goes into effect immediately for all lands in Lake County.

Under Stage II Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited:

• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
• Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails, as defined by respective agency.

In addition, the following acts are prohibited from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.:

• Operating any internal combustion engine.
• Welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• Using an explosive.

For additional information on fire restrictions, visit the fire restriction website.

