Lame Deer residents ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

LAME DEER — A wildfire burning in southeastern Montana has jumped to at least 200,000 acres forcing the town of Lame Deer to be evacuated.

The Richard Spring fire started just three days ago and has shut down several highways in the region.

Additionally, the communities of Ashland, Colstrip, and Lame Deer are currently threatened and evacuations are in place.

The Montana Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Busby.

Officials say some structures have been destroyed, but no homes that they're aware of at this time.

The fire is showing extreme behavior with wind-driven runs as it burns through mostly brush, short grass, and timber.

That fire activity is only expected to increase due to the hot temperatures and dry conditions in southeast Montana.

