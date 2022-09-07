Lemonade Fire burning over 600 acres near Marion

Watch Now
Posted at 10:12 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:12:33-04

MARION - The lightning-sparked Lemonade Fire near Marion has now burned 619 acres, according to the Wednesday update.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until midnight on Wednesday due to high winds associated with an incoming cold front.

Fire managers note this could cause more active fire behavior, including higher rates of spread and the potential for spotting.

There are currently no evacuations in place. However, one property is under pre-evacuation notice.  

Griffin Creek Road (NFS #538) and Forest Service Trails 201, 211, and 287 are closed to the public.

There are 163 people assigned to the fire which is 0% contained.

