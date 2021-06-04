Watch
Lightning sparks fires in Sanders County

Sanders County Wildland Fire Information
Smoke from a wildfire on Eddy Mountain east of Thompson Falls on June 4, 2021
Eddy Mountain Wildfire Thompson Falls 64
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 12:00:53-04

Lightning from some early morning lightning storms in Sanders County has sparked some small fires in Sanders County.

Officials have confirmed a trio of confirmed smoke sightings, according to a social media post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information.

One is on Eddy Mountain east of Thompson Falls, another one is located on Clark Mountain south of Thompson Falls and a third is across the Clark Fork River from Quinn's Resort.

Firefighting efforts have begun on all three confirmed fires and personnel will continue to search for more starts.

It should be noted that debris burning is no longer permitted in the Plains and Thompson Falls area.

