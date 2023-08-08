Lightning sparks series of small fires in the Kootenai National Forest

LIBBY – The Kootenai National Forest reports 11 new fires were seen on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Seven of the fires occurred on the Libby Ranger District, one on the Three Rivers Ranger District, two on the Rexford Ranger District, and one on the Libby Unit (Montana DNRC).

A social media post states all of the fires remained under a half on an acre, with the majority now contained and crews continuing with line construction and mopping up.

Resources were responding to more smoke reports on Tuesday with additional fires anticipated due to lightning storms passing through the area.

The East Fork Fire received some precipitation Tuesday and has seen little growth over the past two days. It has burned 1,376 acres.