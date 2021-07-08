Lightning sparks wildfires in Mineral County

MISSOULA — Wednesday's thunderstorms combined with the hot and dry conditions sparked many fire starts across western Montana.

Lolo National Forest officials said Wednesday evening they're monitoring three fires that are showing active behavior -- after about 800 lightning strikes were recorded.

The Thompson Creek fire is holding at three to five acres a few miles southwest of Superior. The Thompson Peak Lookout has been evacuated while crews suppress the fire with aircraft. It is visible from Interstate 90.

Also visible from I-90 is the Lookout Fire which is burning about 12 miles east of Superior. It's at 30-to-50 acres and growing. Helicopters and tankers have been responding to the scene.

The Sunset Fire eight miles south of St. Regis is also around 30-to-50 acres. No structures are threatened, but smoke can be seen in town.

Additionally, one witness told MTN News of a wildfire that's burning near the junctions of Highways 200 and 135 near St. Regis and Paradise.

