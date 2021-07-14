Lincoln County enacting Stage II fire restrictions

LIBBY — The fire danger has once again been raised in northwest Montana.
Stage II fire restrictions will begin Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
The proclamation by the Lincoln County commissioners states the “ignition of any open fire on any forest, range, cropland, county parks, and on private land” is prohibited.
The following acts are prohibited:
- Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am: Operating any internal combustion engine. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
- Using an explosive.
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.