Little change at Big Knife Fire near Arlee, community meetings planned

ARLEE - Little change is being reported from The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze remains at 4,864 acres and is 5% contained as of Wednesday morning.

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife, Niarada, and Mill Pocket fires on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Elmo Community Center. The meeting will be broadcast live on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook page. Another community meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the CSKT Divison of Fire Facebook page.

Fire managers report that while fuels in upper elevations are still quite wet, lower elevations and exposed areas are drying out following recent precipitation.

Additional crews and engines arrived Tuesday to help complete point protection measures and mulch vegetation along Jocko Canyon and Canal roads, should firing operations become necessary to hold the fire south of Jocko River.

Firefighters continued improving and mopping up the edge of a strategic firing operation they conducted late last week to keep the fire north of Agency Creek. Aircraft are aiding firefighters as conditions allow. Resource advisors are working with fire managers to ensure cultural and natural resource values are evaluated and protected during suppression activities.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status. Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 353 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.