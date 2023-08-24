Little change reported at Big Knife Fire outside of Arlee

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee

The blaze has burned 7,275 acres with containment remaining at 13%.

Fire managers report that following recent rainfall, fuels are beginning to dry out.

Crews have completed the powerline assessment and continue to patrol and monitor fire activity in Agency Creek and along S-Canal Road.

Additionally, the Jocko Lookout is being assessed for additional protection improvements.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 193 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions went into effect across the Flathead Indian Reservation and Lake County on Thursday.