Little change seen at Moose Fire

SALMON, ID - There was little change Sunday with the Moose Fire near Salmon growing from 68,353 acres to 68,771 acres.

The blaze remains 16% contained.

A virtual community meeting has been planned on the Salmon-Challis Facebook page for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

MTN News

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Fire managers report that light winds and cooler temperatures were seen throughout the fire area on Sunday and crews worked to strengthen containment lines and improve structure protection.

Increased fire behavior is expected to resume on Monday.

Jerry McAdams A smoke column over Moose Fire on July 29, 2022.

Incident managers remain focused on protecting private property, the Salmon Municipal Watershed, the powerline, and other infrastructure.

Crews will patrol along US Highway 93 and use air resources, as needed, to contain the fire’s progress along the road.

There are 1,318 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.