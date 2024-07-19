Little growth seen at Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula

MISSOULA — The latest update shows the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula grew slightly on Thursday.

The blaze has burned 2,124 acres, up from 2,035 acres on Thursday and remains 0% contained.



Fire managers report crews conducted a burnout in Plant Creek, continued building fireline towards Holloman Saddle and also worked in the Moccasin Ridge and Greenough Creek drainages.

A community meeting to discuss firefighting efforts will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. in the gym at Lolo School on Farm Lane.

A total of 416 people are assigned to the Miller Peak Fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.