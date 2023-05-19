Watch Now
Lolo Hotshots helping battle wildfires raging in Canada

Lolo National Forest
Lolo Hotshots hiking the fire line of the Long Lake Fire in Alberta.
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 12:22:36-04

MISSOULA - Some area firefighters are helping battle the wildfires that are burning in Canada and sending smoke into Montana.

The Lolo National Forest reports the Lolo Hotshots have been working with local firefighters from Alberta as well as firefighters from British Columbia and Ontario on the Long Lake Fire in northern Alberta.

The crew is building and securing containment line around the fire in hopes to lift evacuations in Rainbow Lake, Alberta. Track the status of fires in Canada at https://ciffc.net/.

Smoke from the wildfires burning in Canada is impacting local air quality, prompting the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to issue an Air Quality Alert for all of the state on Friday morning.

