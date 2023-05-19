Air Quality Alert issued for all of Montana

HELENA - Some from several wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada continue to pump smoke into Montana.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air quality alert for all counties in Montana.



The alert will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on May 20, 2023, due to elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke.

DEQ was reporting the following particulate levels as of 9 a.m. on Friday:



Butte, Dillon, and Helena are Unhealthy

Hamilton, Missoula, and Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Billings, Bozeman, Cut Bank, Great Falls, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Sidney, Thompson Falls, West Yellowstone are Moderate

DEQ notes when air quality is Unhealthy, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, state and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.

When air quality is Moderate, state and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us

