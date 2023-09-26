Lolo National Forest drops fire danger dropped to 'low'

MISSOULA — The arrival of fall, along with our recent cooler and wetter weather, has prompted officials to drop the fire danger level to "low" across the Lolo National Forest.

Forest officials caution that even with the cooler weather and rainy periods a careless spark, or unextinguished warming fire still has the chance of igniting a wildland fire.

People should always extinguish their campfires, practice safe target shooting, never throw cigarette butts out, and be cautious and responsible with all potential ignition sources.

According to the Lolo National Forest, crews have responded to 94 wildfires to date; 26 were lightning-caused fires and 68 were human-caused fires.