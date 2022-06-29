Lolo National Forest fire danger hiked to moderate

MISSOULA - The fire danger on the Lolo National Forest has been raised to "moderate".

Forest officials note that when the fire danger is "moderate", vegetation — especially dry grasses and dead leaves — can ignite and spread quickly.

People are being asked to sleep the following in mind for the 4th of July holiday:

Never leave a campfire unattended

Make sure you have a bucket, access to water and a shovel or similar tool available to put your campfire out.

Before leaving, drown your campfire with water, stir and repeat until your campfire is cool to the touch.

The fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest and in Missoula County has also been recently raised to "moderate".

Fireworks are prohibited on all federal and state public lands, private classified as forest lands in Montana.