Lolo NF moves to extreme danger in Mineral, Sanders counties

MISSOULA - Officials have announced the fire danger level on all Lolo National Forest lands in Sanders and Mineral counties are now under "extreme" fire danger.

The decision includes the Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District, the Superior Ranger District and the western portion of the Ninemile Ranger District that is located in Mineral County.

Fire officials note when the fire danger is extreme, fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely.

"It is critical to remain cautious and vigilant with fire, especially campfires," a social media post notes.

Additional information about fire danger and restrictions in Montana can be found at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.