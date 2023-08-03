Middle Ridge, Communication Butte, Holmes Creek wildfire updates

RONAN - Firefighters are continuing to mop up along the Middle Ridge and Communication Butte fires.

Crews have also been assessing how to engage the Holmes Creek fire.

The Middle Ridge Fire west of Ronan is estimated at 13,000 acres and is 25% containment. Crews continue to mop up and put out any hot spots along the entire fire line. The fire has burned in timber, pinyon-juniper and grass. Smoke may still be visible interior of the fire containment line where the fire is still smoldering.

The Communication Butte Fire north of Dixon is estimated at 1,423 acres and is 35% containment. The fire is burning in grass and a containment line is established around the fire. Mop up is continuing along the entire fireline and firefighters will put out any hot spots within the secure line. Six engines and staff are assigned to the fire and will also be available if any new starts occur.

The Holmes Creek Fire east of Polson is estimated at 36 acres, with no containment. The blaze is burning on top of the Mission Mountain Range in steep rocky terrain. Fire managers are assessing fire behavior and terrain to determine how to engage the fire in the upcoming days.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation. Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for additional fire information across Montana.