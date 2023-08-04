Middle Ridge, Communication Butte, Holmes Creek wildfire updates - Aug. 4

RONAN - The CSKT Division of Fire reports crews "have been very successful" responding to new fires as well as continued mop-up along the Middle Ridge and Communication Butte fires.

The Middle Ridge Fire west of Ronan is estimated at 13,000 acres with 25% containment, according to the Friday update.

The Communication Butte Fire north of Dixon is estimated at 1,423 acres and is fully contained. However, fire crews will continue to monitor the area.

The Holmes Creek Fire east of Polson is estimated at 45 acres with no containment. The blaze is burning on top of the Mission Mountain Range in steep rocky terrain. It is being staffed with smokejumpers and heli-repellers, along with a Type 1 helicopter dropping water with buckets.

Fire managers say that there is continued potential for active fire behavior and large fire growth.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation. Visit www.MTFireInfo.org for additional fire information across Montana.