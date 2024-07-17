Miller Peak Fire grows to over 1,900 acres southeast of Missoula

MISSOULA — Fire managers report that the Miller Peak Fire southeast of Missoula has grown from 1,760 acres to 1,972 acres as of Wednesday morning.



Crews spent Tuesday building and strengthening line on the southern edge of the fire to help protect the homes and structures in Miller Creek and the communications towers on Miller Peak.

An Evacuation Warning issued by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office remains in effect.

The warning covers homes between 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road and from West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek.

Miller Peak Fire Evacuation Warning Map

There are 166 people assigned to the Miller Peak Fire including 6 engines, 3 helicopters, and 4 hand crews. The blaze remains 0% contained as it burns in steep and rugged terrain southeast of Missoula.