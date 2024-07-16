Miller Peak Fire prompts some Missoula trail closures

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire has prompted Five Valleys Land Trust (FVLT) to close some trails in Missoula.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the Skyline Ridge Trailhead, Inez Creek Trailhead, and Little Park Creek Trailhead on Mount Dean Stone are closed until further notice.

FVLT notes in a social media post that the House of Sky Trail “remains accessible as an out-and-back from the Barmeyer and Sousa Trailheads.”

People are also being asked to stay away from the Upper Miller Creek and Mount Dean Stone Community Forest area.

Visit https://www.fvlt.org/blog/mds-fire-2024 for the most up-to-date trail closure information.