Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Miller Peak Fire prompts some Missoula trail closures

Miller Peak Fire CMS
MTN News
Miller Peak Fire CMS
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 16, 2024

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire has prompted Five Valleys Land Trust (FVLT) to close some trails in Missoula.

It was announced on Tuesday morning that the Skyline Ridge Trailhead, Inez Creek Trailhead, and Little Park Creek Trailhead on Mount Dean Stone are closed until further notice.

FVLT notes in a social media post that the House of Sky Trail “remains accessible as an out-and-back from the Barmeyer and Sousa Trailheads.”

People are also being asked to stay away from the Upper Miller Creek and Mount Dean Stone Community Forest area.

Visit https://www.fvlt.org/blog/mds-fire-2024 for the most up-to-date trail closure information.

More local news from KPAX
Beaten Path

Local News

Search continues for missing hiker in Carbon County

Charlie Klepps
12:14 PM, Jul 16, 2024
Miller Peak Fire

Missoula County

PHOTO GALLERY: Miller Peak Fire

MTN News
10:33 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Missoula City Council

Missoula County

After shooting, Missoula council members call for prayers, respectful dialogue

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
9:41 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Dalton Fire

Wildfire Watch

Dalton Fire burning southwest of Lincoln (July 16, 2024)

John Riley
9:33 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Flathead Warming Center Permit Meeting

Flathead County

Kalispell City Council begins meetings over Flathead Warming Center concerns

Kiana Wilson
9:08 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Columbia Falls HS Roof Fire

Flathead County

Crews douse roof fire at Columbia Falls High School

MTN News
8:42 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader