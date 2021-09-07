Watch
Missoula area fire danger again raised to “high”

Bitterroot National Forest
The Bitterroot National Forest has lowered its fire danger to “high” due to the recent cooler weather and precipitation.
High Fire Danger
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
MISSOULA — A return to warmer and drier weather has prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to again raise the fire danger level to “high” effective immediately. Additionally, fall outdoor burning has also been closed.

“While the rain last month helped slow our local fire behavior, wildfires are still actively burning in other states and sending smoke our way. In addition, some nearby fires have woken up due to increased heat and sunshine, and communities near those fires are experiencing air quality impacts,” noted Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield.

Missoula County has had 113 wildland fires so far this year with 65% being human-caused. Illegal debris burning is the leading cause, according to a news release.

Click here or click here for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits, and current restrictions.

