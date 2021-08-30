Missoula Co. fire danger lowered to "moderate", some open burning to open

MISSOULA — Missoula County fire protection agencies have lowered the fire danger to "Moderate", effective immediately, and will open fall burning effective Sept. 1.

However, at that time, the only burning that will be permitted is prescribed wildland and essential agriculture burning. All outdoor burning in Missoula County is by permit only, and the General Burning Season is closed until March 1, 2022.

Within Missoula City limits, parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit and recreational fires are banned year-round, with exceptions for barbecues. Visit www.missoulacounty.us or www.MCFPA.org for additional information. Burn permits can be obtained here.

“We are happy that mother nature has granted us a weather reprieve from the hot and dry so we can enjoy the last few weeks of the summer. But with temps still in the 70’s and 80’s, fire season is not over just yet. We ask our community to be vigilant with their campfires, prescribed wildland, and essential agriculture burning,” requests Missoula Rural Fire District Fire Chief Chris Newman.

Missoula County fire protection agencies recognize that when the days are cooler, and the feel of fall is in the air, residents and visitors may be tempted to leave a campfire smoldering to go for a hike or burn that pile of yard debris that has been growing over the summer.

Fire professionals caution, however, that conditions are still dry overall, and fires will still start from most accidental causes. Although intensity may be more moderate, it can still burn very hot.

“Be sure that you qualify, check current and expected weather, and have water and tools on hand and ready. It’s wise to stop burning by 2 p.m.,” clarifies Anna Henderson, Fire Prevention & Education for the Lolo National Forest.