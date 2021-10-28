Missoula County fire danger dropped to "low"

MISSOULA — Our recent cooler and wetter weather have prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to drop the fire danger to "low."

When fire danger is low, fuels do not ignite readily from small embers but will if a more intense heat source occurs. Fire managers are issuing a reminder that low fire danger does not mean there is no fire danger.

“This recurring pattern of precipitation will definitely hit this fire season with a nasty blow—if not a mortal one, but there are still pockets of dry fuels out there. Campfires not properly extinguished or illegal debris burning can still result in wildfires, as we saw with the numerous late season human-caused wildfires that occurred last week,” cautioned DNRC Southwestern Land Office Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.

The only burning currently allowed in Missoula County is essential agriculture and prescribed wildland and that is by permit only. Permits may be obtained or activated online.

Meanwhile, the general burning season is closed until March 1, 2022.