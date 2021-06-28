Missoula County fire danger being hiked to “high”

MISSOULA — Area fire managers are raising the fire danger in Missoula County to “high”, due to rising temperatures and drying vegetation.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) have raised the fire danger effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The MCFPA notes “high” fire danger means that dry grasses and needles ignite easily, fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are also likely to escape.

Recreational fires are illegal within Missoula City limits. Additionally, outdoor burning by permit will close at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors are being urged to exercise caution when outdoors.

MCFPA also notes fireworks are illegal within the City of Missoula, including Fort Missoula Regional Park, and on all public lands.

Visit MCFPA.org to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, fireworks safety and rules, and other fire prevention tips in Missoula County.

