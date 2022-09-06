Missoula County fire danger level returning to 'very high'

MISSOULA - Missoula County fire protection agencies have raised the fire danger in the Missoula area to "very high" due to hot and windy conditions that are drying fuels out.

Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, immediately spread rapidly, and increase quickly in intensity.

There are no fire restrictions in place in Missoula County at this time but outdoor burning by permit remains closed. However, people are being urged to use extra caution when outdoors due to the dry fuels and windy conditions.

“Fire managers watch our fuel moistures and predicted weather closely, and the fire danger arrow is moved accordingly,” explained DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson.

“It may move up and down many times in a season because we are responding to actual conditions on the ground and that is a dynamic situation. We hope the public watches the arrows closely and responds accordingly as well," Mortenson continued.

A Red Flag warning covering the Missoula area has been issued for Wednesday.