Missoula County fire danger lowered to 'high'

MISSOULA - Missoula area fire managers have lowered the fire danger ranking the county to 'high.'

The decision was made due to cooler temperatures and more moisture being seen in fire fuels. However, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) cautions fires can still spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

“There is still plenty of tall, dry grass — especially in our lower country — and record temperatures are threatening to return, so we need to continue to be very careful,” cautions Lolo National Forest Fire Prevention Specialist Anna Henderson.

“Overall, our public has been very responsive to our fire danger and kept our human-caused fires from increasing, but there are still abandoned/escaped campfires and illegal burning occurring," Henderson continued. "With hot and dry weather coming, we need to be diligent in doing our part to prevent wildfire starts.”

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for additional information on fire restrictions across Montana.