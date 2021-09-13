Missoula County fire danger lowered to "moderate”

MISSOULA — The fire danger level in Missoula County has been lowered to “moderate” effective immediately.

However, fall burning -- prescribed wildland and essential agriculture burning – remains closed at this time.

“Caution is still warranted with any spark right now—but especially when breezy and dry conditions are expected,” warns Kristin Mortenson, DNRC-SWLO Fire Prevention Specialist.

Fire officials caution that conditions are still dry overall and in moderate fire danger fires will still start from most accidental causes.

Click here for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits and current restrictions.

