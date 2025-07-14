Missoula County hikes fire danger back to 'high'

MISSOULA — Fire officials in Missoula County have raised fire danger from moderate to high effective immediately due to dry conditions and consistent hot temperatures.

While cooler temperatures are predicted for Tuesday, conditions and fuels remain dry, and temperatures will climb back into the 80s and 90s the rest of the week and into the foreseeable future.

When fire danger is high, fires can readily start in open, dry grasslands and can burn in heavy timber and dead and downed trees, especially on windy days.

People are asked to use caution when using fire.

“With most of Missoula County in either severe or extreme drought, and with fire danger on the rise again,” emphasizes Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Fire Management Officer Ashleigh Burwick. “it is important to be mindful when recreating outdoors this summer. Make sure campfires are cold to the touch before leaving them unattended and make sure trailer chains are secured so they are not dragging, causing unwanted sparks. Firefighters have already been busy with lightning-caused fires, so make sure to do your part to avoid any unintentional fire starts.”

Fire officials note that, with around 75% of wildfires human-caused in Montana, people are asked to do their part to prevent wildfire starts.

Click here for information about outdoor debris burning, fire prevention and safety, and wildfire preparedness within Missoula County. Fire restriction information for Montana can be found here.