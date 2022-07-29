Missoula County moves to 'very high' fire danger

MISSOULA - Area fire managers have hiked the fire danger level in Missoula County to "very high" effective immediately.

Hot, dry conditions are continuing to dry fuels out, prompting Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger on Friday.

Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity.

The Missoula area experienced 11 new wildland fires this past week, only five of which were verified natural/lightning-caused, a news release notes.

There are no fire restrictions in place in Missoula County at this time but outdoor burning by permit remains closed.

People are being urged to use extra caution when outdoors and to visit www.MTFireInfo.org for additional information about fire activity and fire restrictions.

Missoula County has had 39 total wildland fires since the beginning of the year, with approximately 77% of those being human-caused, fire managers note.

“The luscious vegetation that our wet spring brought us is starting to dry and cure…and it’s deceptive because we still see green and think conditions are safer than they actually are. It is dry and only going to get drier out there. Please cross your trailer chains so they don’t drag; mow before 10:00 a.m. and remove rocks from your mowing path; ensure chainsaws and other equipment have approved spark arrestors; and always, ALWAYS, make sure that your campfire is attended and DEAD OUT when you leave it! Drown, stir, drown some more, then feel. If it is too hot to touch, then it is too hot to leave." - DNRC Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention Specialist Kristin Mortenson

Additional information can be found by visiting www.MCFPA.org.