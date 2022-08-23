Montana report shows over 17,000 acres burned in one week

MISSOULA - An update released Monday shows more than 17,000 acres have burned across Montana due to wildfires in just one week.

We have compiled a look at the fires burning in Western Montana — and the biggest fire in Idaho — so you know where and how you're being impacted.

Starting in the northwest corner of Montana, the Sutton, Weasel, and Quartz fires have burned around 5,000 acres. The Weasel Fire, which has crossed the border into Canada, is the largest at 2,100 acres.

There are four fires in the Flathead Lake area. The Elmo Fire, which destroyed homes and caused major evacuations earlier this month, is over75% contained while the Garceau Fire is 40% contained.

Fires burning in the Bitterroot and into Idaho include the Hog Trough, the Moose, and the Indian Ridge fires. The Moose Fire north of Salmon is the most impressive at over 90,000 acres. Meanwhile, both the Hog Trough and Indian Ridge fires remain in very remote areas.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation report shows state and county firefighters responded to 83 fires across Montana in some week.

Firefighters from all agencies have responded to 1,359 fires since the start of the year, for a total of 71,341 acres burned, according to the DNRC.

The Northern Rockies and National Preparedness levels remain at a 3.



