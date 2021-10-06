Watch
Montana wildfires old and new show significant activity

MTN
South Moccasin Fire in Fergus County
Posted at 2:03 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 16:04:24-04

Air quality suffered Tuesday because of fires here in Montana but also California smoke came across our sky.

A new large fire burning in the Moccasin Mountains north of Lewistown developed on Monday afternoon and continues to grow.

Some people may have noticed activity on the Woods Creek Fire in the Big Belt Mountains as it continues to have some burning in the interior.

The Haystack Fire near Boulder continues to burn and is putting a lot of smoke in the air around Helena.

The Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires are slowly growing and producing smoke.

There is a new fire, the Crown Mountain fire southwest of Augusta.

In the Bob Marshall Wilderness, the Spire Fire started on Monday grew over 100 acres.

