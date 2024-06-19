Montana's outlook, and how to prepare, for this years fire season

HELENA — State, federal and local leaders met on Tuesday, June 18 in the Governor's Office to take part in the 2024 fire season outlook briefing.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) administrators provided updates on their current wildfire preparedness as well as updates on their growing programs.

They focused on training state and local government firefighters, as well as volunteer firefighters on how to respond to wildfires effectively and efficiently.

Northern Rockies Geographic Area Meteorologist Dan Borsum presented his forecast for this year’s wildfire activity at the briefing. With averaging data over the past 10 years, he mentions that this year we are expecting a “normal” fire season.

All together, they have a goal to remind the public to always have their properties and themselves prepared in case of a wildfire.

“I'd like to highlight wildfire awareness that it's not just a task for wildfire responders. We also need citizens across Montana to take time and prepare for the potential impacts of wildfires,” said DNRC Fire Protection Chief Matt Hall.

Visit mtfireinfo.org for more information on how to prepare for fire season, as well as request fire professionals to come conduct a risk assessment.