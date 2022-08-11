Moose Fire at 74,953 acres; blaze emains 21% contained

SALMON, ID - Slight growth was seen Wednesday at Moose Fire near Salmon.

The blaze grew from 74,470 acres to 74,953 acres with containment remaining at 21%.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

MTN News

Cloud cover and some rain helped to moderate fire behavior on Wednesday, according to fire managers.

Structure protection work continues in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake, and Highway 93 corridor areas.

Firefighters are also continuing to strengthen the Diamond Line, install pumps and hoses, improve direct fire line in the Jackass Ridge area, and reduce fuels on Forest Road 035.

There are 1,308 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.