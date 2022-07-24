Moose Fire grows again Sunday

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory until Monday for Lemhi County. Satellite imagery shows smoke from the Moose Fire extending to Yellowstone.

The Moose River Fire grew 3491 acres in one day, to 32,330 acres.

New fire activity is expected in the area.

Officials say smoke is showing two patterns. First, smoke from the higher elevation and more active heat sources will rise and move east above the Salmon River towards Dillon. Second, smoke from smoldering and lower elevation fires is pooling in the Salmon River and Lemhi Valleys, resulting in unhealthy air quality.

There is reported reduced visibility on US-93 from North Fork to Carmen.

The fire is still zero percent contained.

