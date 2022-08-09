Moose Fire grows to 72,710 acres; 21% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon grew from 68,771 acres to 72,710 acres on Monday.

Meanwhile, containment of the blaze grew from 16% to 21%.

A virtual community meeting has been planned on the Salmon-Challis Facebook page for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor and vehicles can once again travel unescorted on the Salmon River Road (Forest Road 030).

MTN News

Additionally, the main Salmon River is open to rafters and the Spring Creek Boat Launch is now open to public use.

The Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use to provide a flight pathway for firefighters to operate a mobile retardant base located in the area.

Fire managers report activity is expected to increase on Tuesday due to hot, dry weather.

Firefighters will continue to focus on areas east of the Diamond Line, including Jackass Ridge, Moose Creek, Haystack Mountain, Wagon Gulch, German Gulch, and Beaver Creek.

Work also continues in the Highway 93 corridor to secure containment line and mop up hot spots.

Structure protection work is ongoing in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake, and Highway 93 corridor areas.

There are 1,340 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.