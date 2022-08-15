Moose Fire grows to 78,729 acres, containment at 34%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown from 78,084 acres to 78,729 acres burned and containment has grown from 29% to 34%.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

Twin Creek south to Hughes Creek on both sides of US Highway 93 is no longer under any evacuation status. However, due to continuing fire activity on the fire’s western flank, from Salmon River Road south along Panther Creek Road just past Trail Creek Road has been added to "READY" status.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

MTN News

Fire managers report the areas around Pine Creek and Beaver Creek are currently the most active, with the fire that crested the ridge over the Salmon Breaks now backing down the steep slope towards the river.

The Pretty Fire that started two days ago near the intersection of Panther Creek Rd and Salmon River Road was contained Sunday and has not grown in the past 24 hours and is estimated at five acres.

Beginning on Tuesday, the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 will assume command of the Moose Fire.

There are 1,013 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.