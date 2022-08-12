Moose Fire holds at 74,953 acres; blaze remains 21% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon showed no growth on Thursday.

The blaze held at 74,953 acres with containment remaining at 21%.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

Fire managers report crews are working 16-hour days in order to take advantage of recent precipitation and favorable weather.

Although the eastern side of the fire received more rainfall than the western side, generally favorable conditions have aided firefighters across the fire.

Similar weather is expected Friday with southwest winds and scattered rain and thunderstorms.

MTN News

Fire behavior is generally expected to be moderate for the next few days thanks to increased humidity.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has lowered the evacuation notice to "ready" status from Tower Creek to North Fork and west to Caddiagan Ranch.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Structure protection is continuing with crews assessing structures and surrounding vegetation and working with property owners to reduce wildfire threats.

There are 1,228 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.