Moose Fire near Salmon grows to over 16,500 acres

SALMON, ID - A wildfire burning north of Salmon has now grown from 12,200 acres to over 16,500 acres.

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District.

The blaze — which is burning in grass, brush, and timber — is along both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road (#030).

Fire managers report that concern continues that there is potential for the blaze to reach the US Highway 93 corridor.

A Type I Incident Management Team is taking over at the fire scene.

Crews spent Tuesday assessing values at risk in the vicinity of the fire and implementing point protection.

There was a spot fire east of Highway 93, but crews were able to quickly contain it.

Crews also conducted a burnout behind the North Fork Ranger Station to help slow fire growth to the east.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Cots, food, snacks, and showers are available.

Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220 or 208.940-0220.

Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road is closed from North Fork to Indianola and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Fire suppression efforts focus will be to keep the fire west of North Fork, North Fork Ranger Station and Indianola Guard Station, according to fire managers.

Additionally, firefighters are working to minimize the impact on recreational users coming off the Middle Fork Salmon River.

There are 376 people assigned to the Moose Fire. The cause of the blaze, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.