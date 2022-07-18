Wildfire near Salmon, Idaho burning 1,000 acres

SALMON, ID - A wildfire burning north of Salmon has grown to 1,000 acres.

The Moose Fire is located approximately five miles southwest of the North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Deadwater on the North Fork Ranger District.

MTN News

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber. Fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road (#030).

Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road is closed from North Fork to Indianola.

Salmon-Challis National Forest

People are being asked to avoid the area.

There are 83 people assigned to the Moose Fire.

The cause of the fire, which was reported on July 17, has yet to be determined.