Moose Fire near Salmon holding at 130,000 acres

SALMON, ID - Little change is being reported from the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.

The blaze has burned 130,079 acres and is 47% contained according to the Thursday update.

Fire managers report there is a good chance for rain over the entire fire area and that fire activity is expected to be moderated.

Crews are scouting in the Salmon municipal watershed area to assess safe areas for crews to slow progression within the watershed.

Structure protection, patrolling, and mop-up operations will resume in the Leesburg area and along the powerline where crews can safely work.

Firefighters are also finishing mopping and securing along the 300 Road to the west of Leesburg.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 857 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.