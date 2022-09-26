Moose Fire near Salmon remains at 130,000+ acres

SALMON, ID - Little change is being reported at the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho.

The blaze has burned 130,110 acres and remains 51% contained, according to the Monday update.

A meeting to discuss the fire will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Idaho Fish & Game Office located at 99 US Highway 93 in Salmon

Fire managers say crews are patrolling roads along the Salmon River and will perform road improvements where needed.

Suppression repair is ongoing in numerous areas including along Ridge Road and near Leesburg.

Additionally, firefighters are helping with slash removal work in the powerline corridor east of Leesburg. As a result, a temporary power outage may occur in the coming days.

Dry weather, moderate temperatures, and light winds should continue moderating fire growth.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 569 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.