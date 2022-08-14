Moose Fire update: Aug. 14

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho stands at 78,084

acres burned and is 29 percent contained.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

Structure protection is continuing with crews assessing structures and surrounding vegetation and working with property owners to reduce wildfire threats.

There are 1,092 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.