3 fires sparked from lightening in Mission Valley Sunday morning

RONAN — First responders are working three fires and keeping watch for the start of other fires in the Mission Valley, according to a news release from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

The fires were caused by dry lightning that passed through the Mission Valley and surrounding mountains early Sunday morning, the release says.

Crews are responding to the following wildfires:

Middle Ridge: Located southwest of Sloan’s Bridge. It’s approximately 500 acres.

Communication Butte: located north of Dixon in Ferry Basin. The fire is about 100 acres.

Niarada: 11 miles west of Elmo and about five acres.

No buildings are expected to be impacted by the fires, and no evacuation orders have been announced.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for this afternoon from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., according to the release.

Read full news release below from Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

